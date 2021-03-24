© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What You Need To Know About Air Travel Right Now

WAMU 88.5 | By James Morrison
Published March 24, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT
United Express Bombardier CRJ-200LR planes are seen at Dulles Washington International airport (IAD) in Dulles, Virginia.
United Express Bombardier CRJ-200LR planes are seen at Dulles Washington International airport (IAD) in Dulles, Virginia.

More Americans traveled by air last week than any time since the pandemic began, according to TSA screening numbers. As more people are flying, and as vaccinations proceed, many others are itching to catch the next flight to see loved ones, sit on a beach or simply go somewhere (read: anywhere) new. But is it too soon to get on a plane?

What if you’ve been vaccinated? Could vaccination passports and increased rapid testing help restart international travel?

Find our last conversation with Sara Nelson. president of the Association of Flight Attendants, here

We dig into the ins and outs of traveling by air now and after the pandemic.

 

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

James Morrison
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now