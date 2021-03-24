Job Posting: Membership Director

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Membership Director position. This position will be responsible for the effective management of our database, ensuring that information is processed and appropriately input and stored by our fundraising department. Assuring that workflow is always adequately maintained, this position will also provide data resource for both the development director and/or gift officers.

Additionally, this position will provide research, identify strategic targets of opportunity, assist in event planning, and ensure that appropriate back-office support is always provided to management, allowing others more opportunity to conduct field work.

Keep detailed records and reports on the results of all fundraising campaigns and shares interpretations of those reports with the Development Director and other organization personnel.

Creates and evaluates several monthly reports that lay out and compare the overall status of the member database – number of members, dollars raised, sources for funding, etc.

Oversees and assists other department employees in the day-to-day operation of required tasks and functions.

Responsible for developing the content for all member-related correspondence, including renewal letters, tax receipts, bi-monthly member newsletters, direct mail campaigns, and special promotions.

Sets up pledge drive and other fundraising campaign information in the database. This includes: Assigning source codes and creating campaign data parameters. Assigning program codes and creating pledge breaks Assigning inventory codes to thank you gifts. Keeping detailed notes on each campaign for future comparison.



Maintains files on vendor contracts related to department activities. This includes vetting and selecting new vendors as needed and monitoring fundraising expenses related to revenue.

Ensures the department/ organization is PCI compliant within the capabilities of available resources.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Ability to manage the membership database to obtain and review required outputs, assess reports, provide data to management as requested.

Working knowledge of PCI regulations and other rules regarding maintaining the privacy of members.

Interpretation of data and metrics in an ever-changing solicitation environment.

Knowledge of best practices in fundraising generally and those specific to public media, and organizations for comparative analysis.

Integration of new components to the fundraising program, techniques for campaigns, ability to adjust the fundraising.

Attend annual conferences and develop relationships with public media cohorts.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Ability to lead and teach employees.

Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure, communicate across departments, and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:



Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred

At least 7 years of experience in fundraising and membership databases, Allegiance experience preferred. CRM experience preferred.

At least 5 years of management or supervisory experience.

A deep understanding and love of public media.

Compensation:

Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Download and complete the employment application. Position applying for must read: Cultural Program Manager (Membership Director)

Email the completed application, along with your cover letter, resume, and references to Kristina Dodd at kdodd@wvpublic.org, or mail it to:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply. Read our Diversity Policy.