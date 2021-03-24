Job Posting: Media Sales Associate
West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Media Sales Associate position.
Media Sales Associate Overview
- Meets at least a $25,000 new business sales goal each quarter ($100,000 annually.) Develops this new business via phone, email, and in-person visits.
- Maintains at least an 80% renewal rate of old business annually.
- Carries a total portfolio of approximately $400,000 in new and renewing business.
- Develops a quarterly sales plan for achieving new business and renewal goals in each of the four quarters of the fiscal year.
- Submits weekly sales reports to the department head.
- Sets his/her own schedule for meeting clients, attending after-hours functions for networking, and out-of-office travel.
- Is solely responsible for determining the appropriate sales strategies for his/her various clients and works independently to develop sales proposals, write contracts, and compose on-air copy to meet FCC guidelines for radio and television, as well as meet client’s needs.
- Manages client relationships and sales cycles across assigned sales territory.
- Represents WVPB at state-wide and community networking events, such as business after hours, Chamber of Commerce dinners, Rotary meetings, and galas.
- Meets weekly in a team meeting with the director of grants and underwriting to discuss progress toward goals and department issues.
- Works with the department head to assess business trends and develop sales strategies.
Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Knowledge of best practice in sales and/or fundraising generally and those specific to public media and organizations for comparative analysis.
- Excellent oral and written communication skills.
- Excellent math and computation skills.
- Attention to detail a must.
- Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure, communicate across departments, and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances
Required Qualifications
- At least 3 years’ experience in sales/fundraising or equivalent relevant experience
- A deep understanding and love of public media
Compensation: Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.
Application Instructions
Download and complete the employment application. Position applying for must read: Community Development Specialist 2 (Media Sales Associate).
Email the completed application, along with your cover letter, resume, and references to Kristina Dodd at kdodd@wvpublic.org, or mail it to:
Kristina Dodd
600 Capitol Street
Charleston, WV 25301
WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply. Read our Diversity Policy.