Job Posting: Media Sales Associate

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is looking for an individual to fill a full-time Media Sales Associate position.

Media Sales Associate Overview

Meets at least a $25,000 new business sales goal each quarter ($100,000 annually.) Develops this new business via phone, email, and in-person visits.

Maintains at least an 80% renewal rate of old business annually.

Carries a total portfolio of approximately $400,000 in new and renewing business.

Develops a quarterly sales plan for achieving new business and renewal goals in each of the four quarters of the fiscal year.

Submits weekly sales reports to the department head.

Sets his/her own schedule for meeting clients, attending after-hours functions for networking, and out-of-office travel.

Is solely responsible for determining the appropriate sales strategies for his/her various clients and works independently to develop sales proposals, write contracts, and compose on-air copy to meet FCC guidelines for radio and television, as well as meet client’s needs.

Manages client relationships and sales cycles across assigned sales territory.

Represents WVPB at state-wide and community networking events, such as business after hours, Chamber of Commerce dinners, Rotary meetings, and galas.

Meets weekly in a team meeting with the director of grants and underwriting to discuss progress toward goals and department issues.

Works with the department head to assess business trends and develop sales strategies.

Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Knowledge of best practice in sales and/or fundraising generally and those specific to public media and organizations for comparative analysis.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Excellent math and computation skills.

Attention to detail a must.

Ability to track multiple projects, work under deadline pressure, communicate across departments, and respond effectively to diverse and challenging circumstances

Required Qualifications

At least 3 years’ experience in sales/fundraising or equivalent relevant experience

A deep understanding and love of public media

Compensation: Salary is commensurate with experience. This is a Full-Time, Exempt (40 hours/week, M-F) position. Benefits offered—medical, dental, eye, and state retirement.

Application Instructions

Download and complete the employment application. Position applying for must read: Community Development Specialist 2 (Media Sales Associate).

Email the completed application, along with your cover letter, resume, and references to Kristina Dodd at kdodd@wvpublic.org, or mail it to:

Kristina Dodd

600 Capitol Street

Charleston, WV 25301

WVPB is operated by the Educational Broadcasting Authority of West Virginia (EBA), a state agency that offers competitive salaries and excellent benefits. The EBA is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages women and minorities to apply. Read our Diversity Policy.

