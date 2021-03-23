What We Know About The Mass Shooting At A Boulder Grocery Store

Ten people are dead after a shooting at a Boulder, Colorado grocery store. Eric Talley, 51, is one of the dead. He was a police officer who came to the scene. The police have said they will release more names of those who were killed as families are contacted.

A suspect is in custody, and police say they don’t expect the investigation to take longer than five days. This follows another mass shooting last week in Atlanta, Georgia.

There is still a lot we don’t know about this shooting, and we’re talking about what we don’t know and telling you everything we do know.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.