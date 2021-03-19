Line-up Announcements For Mountain Stage, April 16 During Huntington 150

Huntington, WV – Presented by Mountain Health Network, West Virginia’s own live national radio program, Mountain Stage, has announced three guest artists for the show’s outdoor concert to be held on Marshall University’s campus at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Friday, April 16th at 7:30 PM. This event will be held rain or shine. Ticket info follows at the end of this post.

“The Marshall Artists Series is excited to be joining forces again with Mountain Stage on our own turf at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium,” says Penny Watkins, Executive Director of the Marshall Artists Series. “Mountain Stage never ceases to amaze our city and state over the years. This year is special as we pay tribute to Frank E. Hanshaw, Jr., a major caregiver of non-profits in our city, and celebrate Huntington’s 150th birthday.”

Mountain Stage is produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and heard each week on over 280 NPR Music stations across the country.

The show’s lineup will feature the powerhouse Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones, along with singer-songwriter and prolific pianist, A.J. Croce, and just announced, Cabell County West Virginia's indie-rock darlings Ona will appear as well. One final performer will be announced soon.

Paul Janeway, lead singer of the Birmingham, Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones was born and raised in America’s Deep South, a place where social consciousness can still take a backseat to unsavory traditions and where a family’s expectations sometimes supersede all else. Janeway realized that the way he thought about the world was a little different from those around him, and he began to seek an outlet from which to share what was in his heart and on his mind. Blessed with a powerful voice, a magnetism for connecting with people, and a gift for making music, he traded in a career in ministry to start his own band. The band has built its reputation on an infusion of old-school R & B, soul, funk, and rock.

A.J. Croce will be featuring his new album, By Request, as well as performing some songs made famous by his Father, Jim Croce. BY REQUEST, released February 5 via Compass Records, showcases 12 personally curated covers that traverse decades and genres, propelled by his spirited, piano mastery and emotive vocals. It’s a tribute to Croce the music fan as well as Croce the musician that both the variety and execution is inspired, aided by a full band and horns.

With a true brotherhood that comes from growing up together, indie rock band Ona merges all their musical history for their second album, Full Moon, Heavy Light. The band shares its name with a small town just outside of their home base of Huntington, West Virginia. All the band's members were raised in the area, with a couple of guys knowing each other since grade school. By tapping into their own social circles, the current line-up took hold in 2016: Brad Goodall (keys), Bradley Jenkins (vocals/guitar), Zach Johnston (bass), and Zack Owens (guitar). The band agreed on their name after Jenkins happened to wear an Ona Little League ball cap to rehearsal.

For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode can be heard every week on more than 280 public radio stations across America and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org. Recorded in front of a live audience, Mountain Stage features performances from seasoned legend and emerging stars in genres ranging from folk, blues, and country; to indie rock, synth-pop, world music, alternative, and beyond.

All seating in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University will be general admission. Pod style seating will be socially distanced. Doors at the stadium will open at 5:30 PM. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.

General admission tickets for this performance of Mountain Stage are $60. Price includes all taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

