© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Gov. Justice Introduces Tax Break Bill For Pandemic Unemployment Benefits

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Duncan Slade
Published March 19, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT
51052619397_386457c043_k.jpg
Gov. Jim Justice's Office
/
Flickr
Gov. Jim Justice speaks during Friday's virtual press briefing.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday he is introducing a bill to provide a tax cut for people who lost their job last year.

The proposal would exempt the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits received last year from 2020 state income taxes.

“This is a huge tax break,” Justice said “A huge tax break for thousands of West Virginians who had to endure some really tough going.”

The governor said 197,351 West Virginians received unemployment last year and would be impacted by the plan.

According to the governor, the bill would make tax-free over a billion dollars of aid received by people who lost their jobs.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Congress created a similar tax break in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan. The federal program exempts the same $10,200 in unemployment aid from federal income taxes.

Tags

GovernmentGov. Jim JusticeIncome TaxCOVID-19
Duncan Slade
Duncan is a news reporter based in Morgantown. A journalism student at West Virginia University, he also works as the photo editor of the Daily Athenaeum, WVU's student newspaper. Previously, he worked at the Frederick News-Post. Reach Duncan on Twitter @duncan_slade or by email dslade@wvpublic.org
See stories by Duncan Slade
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content