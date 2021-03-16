In 2014, Relisha Rudd disappeared from the Washington, D.C. homeless shelter where she lived. She was eight years old and was last seen on grainy video footage walking down a hotel hallway. But she was only officially declared missing after she hadn’t been seen for 18 days. She hasn’t been found.

In a subsequent report, officials in D.C. concluded there was no way to prevent what happened to her. But is that really true? 1A Senior Producer Jonquilyn Hill looks at that question in the first season of her podcast, “Through The Cracks.”

“What stuck with me about Relisha’s story is that she is a little Black girl and often little Black girls aren’t protected as they should be,” says @jonquilynhill. https://t.co/QBawR2wYcQ

— 1A (@1a) February 9, 2021

What does Relisha Rudd’s case tell us about who falls through the gaps in American society? And what’s ahead for “Through The Cracks?”

