Sunday Puzzle: Travel The Globe

Every answer today is the name of a country. I'm going to give you some words. For each one, change one letter into two letters to name the country.

Ex. BELLE --> BELIZE1. FENCE2. BRAWL3. NO SAY4. POLAR5. BRUNT6. MONDO7. BELAYS8. CANAL9. PANDA (3 answers)

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Mark Scott, of Seattle. Think of a country with a one-word name. You can rearrange its letters to identify a member of one of our country's armed forces. Who is that, and what's the country?

Challenge answer: Suriname --> U.S. Marine, Myanmar --> Army man, Armenia --> A marine.

Winner:Jeff Perlstein of Stoneham, Mass.

This week's challenge:This week's challenge comes from Robert Render, of Skokie, Ill. It's more challenging that it sounds. Name a well-known tourist locale that attracts millions of visitors a year. It has a two-word name. The first word is a number. And that number is the same as the total number of letters in the name. What's the tourist site?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 18, at 3 p.m. ET.

