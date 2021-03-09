Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah brought up a lot of issues around racism, mental health and the role of the media.

While discussing her treatment at the hands of members of the royal family, their aides and the media, Markle revealed that at one point, she had experienced suicidal ideation. She also relayed a disturbing anecdote concerning questions about the skin color of her soon-to-be-born child. Meghan and Prince Harry also said that a contributing factor in their decision to leave the royal family was a perceived lack of support following racist attacks from the British press.

Reactions to the interview have been strong. The royal family released a statement saying that they found the substance of the interview troubling and it will take the information “very seriously.” British television host Piers Morgan has left his job following criticism of his comments concerning Markle.

What should we make of an institution that feels stuck in the 19th century? Does the U.K. still need a royal family?

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 in English and Spanish. If you or someone you know need help, call (800) 273-8255.

