© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Committee Deems 'Eyes Of Texas' Not 'Overtly Racist'

By Jimmy Maas
Published March 9, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST

A long-awaited report on the University of Texas' alma mater has found the song is not "overtly racist." "Eyes of Texas," played before and after football games, has roiled the campus the past year.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Jimmy Maas
I grew up in Austin and studied journalism at the University of Texas. I began my radio career making fun of headlines on local sports and news talk shows. I moved to New York City to be a comic. Found some pretty good "day jobs” managing a daily news radio show for the Wall Street Journal and later, producing business news for Bloomberg Television. Upon returning to Austin, I dabbled in many things, including hosting nights and weekends on KUT and producing nightly TV news. Now I’m waking up early to make Morning Edition on KUT even better than it already is.
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now