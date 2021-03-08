The Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Interview

After much hype, millions finally got the chance to hear from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a sit-down interview with television host Oprah Winfrey.

And of the many revelations, the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah she’d been the victim of a “character assassination,” which led her to the point of self-harm.

The full interview has yet to air in the U.K. but the ramifications are likely to run deep.

What does this mean for the royal family? And what does this mean for Markle and the prince?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.