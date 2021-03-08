© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Low-Income Areas Hit Hard When Storm Wreaked Havoc On Mississippi

By Shalina Chatlani
Published March 8, 2021 at 5:12 AM EST

Not all of the residents of Jackson, Miss., have had clean water restored — weeks after a winter storm. It's leading to major questions over emergency preparedness, and the state of infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Shalina Chatlani
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now