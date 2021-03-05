The Third COVID-19 Relief Bill Passed The Senate. What Now?

Over the weekend, lawmakers passed the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. The final vote went entirely along party lines after over 24 hours of debate.

It’s Biden’s first major piece of legislation and is his first big agenda win at a time when the country desperately needs a helping hand.

It also put the Democrats’ slim Senate majority to the test – with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie just for the bill to be considered in the Senate.

The legislation is now headed over to the House, and with the expiration for unemployment benefits looming, Democrats hope to get it to Biden’s desk soon.

But what’s in the massive bill? And what will it take for it to pass?

