© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Charleston Radio Off The Air Friday Morning

Kimberly Noble: How Does Family Income Affect Child Brain Development?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 5, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST

Part 1 of theTED Radio HourepisodeLife Stages Of The Brain

At birth, babies' brains look pretty similar. But by age five, there are acute disparities in development. Through a series of studies, Kimberly Noble has found one major factor is family income.

About Kimberly Noble

Kimberly Noble is a neuroscientist and pediatrician. She is an Associate Professor of Neuroscience and Education at Columbia University, where she serves as the director of Neurocognition, Early Experience and Development Lab.

Her research focuses on disparities in development and health across infancy, childhood, and adolescence. She is also the co-director of Baby's First Years study, a clinical trial of poverty reduction to assess the impact of household income on children's development in the first three years of life.

She received her B.A. in Biological Basis of Behavior, Ph.D. in neuroscience, and M.D. in Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania. Noble completed her residency in pediatrics at Columbia University Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR/TED Staff
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now