Adriana Galván: How Does The Teenage Brain Make Decisions?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published March 5, 2021 at 8:26 AM EST

Part 2 of theTED Radio HourepisodeLife Stages Of The Brain

Teenagers often make risky choices that appear absurd in the eyes of their parents. But neuroscientist Adriana Galván says these decisions are critical for adolescent brain development.

About Adriana Galván

Adriana Galván is a Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she serves as the Jeffrey Wenzel Term Chair in Behavioral Neuroscience.

Her work focuses on brain development — how cognitive and social behaviors change from childhood to adulthood. Through her research on the teenage brain, she seeks to inform youth-related policies such as juvenile justice.

Galván also serves as Dean of Undergraduate Education at UCLA. She completed her B.A. in Neuroscience and Behavior at Barnard College, Columbia University and her Ph.D. in Neuroscience at Cornell University.

