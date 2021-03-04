The News Roundup — Domestic

A study released by Johnson & Johnson in association with the Food and Drug Administration deemed the corporation’s single-dose vaccine effective. The J&J vaccine was authorized for emergency use on Saturday, and began shipping to states early this week. It’s now the third vaccine available to the American public.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan last weekend. Now, it heads to the Senate — where it will need the vote of every Democratic Senator if it wants to make it to Biden’s desk.

Meanwhile, the House canceled its Thursday session after the Capitol Police warned of a potential threat of violence. A vote on a bill concerning policing was moved from Thursday to Wednesday evening so congresspeople could leave town.

