Are The Kids Alright? Early Childhood Development In The Pandemic

Telling West Virginia's Story
WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published March 2, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST
Children attend online classes at a learning hub inside the Crenshaw Family YMCA during the Covid-19 pandemic in Los Angeles, California.
Thanks to COVID-19, we’ve all been stuck inside living a drastically different life than we did even a year ago. Kids around the country are no exception.

How they go to school has changed. How they hang out with their friends has changed. Their extracurricular activities have changed. Things look pretty different.

All of these things have experts and analysts thinking about how kids living through the pandemic will develop differently than past generations.

How is the lockdown affecting children and how they’re growing up?

Michelle Harven
