Telling West Virginia's Story
Government
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session. Friday's at 6 PM on WVPB TV, Radio, and Digital

Watch Or Listen At 6 PM - Lawmakers Discuss The Hope Scholarship Bill, Charter School Legislation

Published February 26, 2021 at 7:48 AM EST
Senate Education Chair Patricia Rucker, (R) Jefferson, and House Education Minority Chair Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell, join WVPB’s The Legislature Today from the Capitol building. The lawmakers discuss the Hope Scholarship bill, charter school legislation, and the needs of students following almost a year at home during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Tune in for this conversation and an update on multiple bills on The Legislature Today. Watch or Listen Friday at 6 PM on WVPB TV Radio, with at TV encore at 8:30 PM.

The Legislature Today - February 26, 2021

GovernmentThe Legislature TodayCharter SchoolsHope Scholarship Program
