© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Winter Storms Causing TV And Radio Outages

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson On COVID-19, Biden And A Relief Bill

WAMU 88.5 | By Michelle Harven
Published February 23, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST
Arkansas is one of the few states not under stay-at-home orders. We talk to Governor Asa Hutchinson about why that is.
Arkansas is one of the few states not under stay-at-home orders. We talk to Governor Asa Hutchinson about why that is.

Over 500,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19. It’s become one of the leading causes of death in the United States, along with heart disease and cancer. At the same time, the economy remains strangled. And next month, some aid from a previous round of pandemic relief will run out.

President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats are pushing for a $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan. However, support in Congress is divided along party lines – despite a recent poll that shows two-thirds of all Americans approve of the package.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas has seen a slowdown in coronavirus cases in his state despite a slight increase in hospitalizations.

What’s his plan to continue to slow the spread of the virus in Arkansas? What does he think of the latest version of the relief bill?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Michelle Harven
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now