The Hit List (Or, The 1A Pop Culture Roundup)

How would we make it through this cold, pandemic winter if not for movies, TV and music?

On this edition of The Hit List, we’re talking about the new films that are Oscar-frontrunners, like Judas and the Black Messiah and Nomadland.

From a recent Vulture profile of Nomadland director Chloé Zhao:

Frances McDormand, who co-produced the film and plays its heroine. Nomadland is by no means a standard Oscar movie, but this hasn’t been a remotely standard Oscar cycle. The film has managed to become a likely Best Picture nominee and the current favorite to win. And it may well be the defining movie of the past tumultuous, terrible year. It follows a loose collection of nomads for whom “retirement” means traveling the country for seasonal work after losing their savings in the 2008 recession or never having any to begin with. It’s an exploration of tattered safety nets, stubborn individualism, and economic decay in the heartland, as seen through the eyes of Fern (McDormand), who starts living out of her van after the death of both her husband and the community in which they made their home.

And we’re also unpacking a sleeper hit that’s generating more and more buzz: the TV show Ted Lasso.

Meanwhile, we’re listening to some of our favorite Daft Punk tracks. The iconic electronic music duo announced their split after making hits since 1993.

We’re talking about the best in pop culture on our monthly roundup, The Hit List.

