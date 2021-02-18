The News Roundup — Domestic

Many Texans are still without power and water after a huge winter storm devastated the region. The Texas Tribune reported that at least 12 million people faced water disruption and hundreds of thousands were still without power as of Thursday.

We talked to one of them earlier this week.

We’re speaking with Rachel. She’s a 1A listener in Austin whose family, including her four-month-old, went three days without power. “We called the energy company and they told us they couldn’t tell us when we’d get our power back,” she says.

Amidst this crisis in his home state, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz was widely criticized for a family vacation he took to Mexico. He flew back to the U.S. on Thursday.

By the end of July, any American who wants a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get one, according to President Joe Biden. Plus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is under fire after news broke that his administration is under investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn and the FBI due to his staff’s handling of data concerning COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

And conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh died at 70.

He infused his show with racism and misogyny, wrapping both in jokes and satire so he could claim that critics were taking him too seriously. But it was a consistent feature of his show for decades.

We get to all those stories and much more during this conversation about national news.

