© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Winter Storms Causing TV And Radio Outages

The Future Of Cuba Without A Castro

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published February 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST
A Cuban flag is seen at Bacuranao beach in Havana. Raúl Castro is expected to resign as the leader of Cuba's Communist Party in April.
A Cuban flag is seen at Bacuranao beach in Havana. Raúl Castro is expected to resign as the leader of Cuba's Communist Party in April.

In March 2016, Cuban President Raul Castro stood next to President Obama and proclaimed a new age in U.S.-Cuba relations had begun.

Now, Castro will soon hand power to someone who doesn’t share his family name. When that moment comes, it’ll be the first time in over 60 years that a member of the Castro family will not lead the country. And that change could have implications for the entire region.

That turmoil kept Will Grant busy for decades. A BBC correspondent in the region, Grant recently wrote “Populista: The Rise of Latin America’s 21st-Century Strongman.”

Find more of our international news coverage on the global edition of the News Roundup

What would a Castro-less Cuba look like? And what does it mean for the rest of the region?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Rupert Allman
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now