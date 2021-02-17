The Future Of Cuba Without A Castro

In March 2016, Cuban President Raul Castro stood next to President Obama and proclaimed a new age in U.S.-Cuba relations had begun.

Now, Castro will soon hand power to someone who doesn’t share his family name. When that moment comes, it’ll be the first time in over 60 years that a member of the Castro family will not lead the country. And that change could have implications for the entire region.

That turmoil kept Will Grant busy for decades. A BBC correspondent in the region, Grant recently wrote “Populista: The Rise of Latin America’s 21st-Century Strongman.”

What would a Castro-less Cuba look like? And what does it mean for the rest of the region?

