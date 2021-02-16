Checking In On The U.S. Postal Service

© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink, Haili Blassingame
Published February 16, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST
Letter Carrier Connie Cruz delivers mail in Salem, Oregon.
You probably remember the period in 2020 when we were talking about the U.S. Postal Service non-stop. To be fair, they had a lot going on, between an increase in mail volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some delays ahead of the election causing concern about the potential to stem the tide of mailed-in votes, it didn’t really feel like they were working as intended.

Now, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a new plan for the U.S. Postal Service to offset the financial impact of the pandemic. In short, it could mean slower mail and higher prices.

It’s not inspiring a lot of confidence in those monitoring the situation. Many are urging President Joe Biden to rid the executive branch agency of its Trump-appointed leader.

What’s going on at the U.S.P.S.? And what can we do to address the issues the agency faces?

Kathryn Fink, Haili Blassingame
