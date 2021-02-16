© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Winter Storms Causing TV And Radio Outages

All The President&#8217;s (Potential) Crimes: The Investigations Into Trump

WAMU 88.5 | By Kaity Kline
Published February 16, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST
After Trump was acquitted in the Senate, we examine all the investigations into former President Donald Trump.
After Trump was acquitted in the Senate, we examine all the investigations into former President Donald Trump.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump concluded this weekend. The Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority needed to convict. Donald Trump was acquitted of charges that he helped incite insurrection at the U.S Capitol in early January. But there are still other investigations occurring into the president’s alleged wrongdoing.

New York City prosecutors are investigating $280 million loans made to the Trump Organization. A Georgia district attorney is investigating efforts by Trump associates to overturn the state’s election results. And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she’s in support of assembling a commission to investigate the insurrection at the Capitol in early January.

What are the statuses of the other investigations into Trump? And what chances do they have of actually going through?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Kaity Kline
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now