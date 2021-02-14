© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Trump Wasn't Convicted On Capitol Riot Charge, But Legal Repercussions Still Possible

By Carrie Johnson
Published February 14, 2021 at 8:00 AM EST

The Senate has acquitted former President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. But Sen. Mitch McConnell and others point out that prosecutors have not yet had their say.

Corrected: February 14, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier headline incorrectly said Donald Trump wasn't impeached for the Capitol riot. He was, in fact, impeached by the House in January on the charge of "incitement of insurrection." The Senate acquitted him of the charge on Feb. 13.
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
