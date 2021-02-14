Trump Wasn't Convicted On Capitol Riot Charge, But Legal Repercussions Still Possible
The Senate has acquitted former President Donald Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol siege. But Sen. Mitch McConnell and others point out that prosecutors have not yet had their say.
Copyright 2021 NPR
Corrected: February 14, 2021 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier headline incorrectly said Donald Trump wasn't impeached for the Capitol riot. He was, in fact, impeached by the House in January on the charge of "incitement of insurrection." The Senate acquitted him of the charge on Feb. 13.