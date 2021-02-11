© 2021
The News Roundup — International

Published February 11, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST
Filipino activists bang pots and pans as they take part in a global noise barrage rally against the coup in Myanmar on in Manila. These protests join those in the streets of Myanmar.
Street protests emerged in the wake of a coup in Myanmar, as President Joe Biden also approved further sanctions on the generals involved in the overthrow of the government led by Aung Sang Suu Kyi this week.

China successfully launched Tianwen-1, its mission to orbit around Mars.

Find our conversation about the latest data from Mars, and what we could find out from expeditions like Tianwen-1, here.

And Saudi Arabia has released an activist who fought for the right for women to drive and for the end of the country’s male guardianship system. Loujain al-Hathloul had been in jail since May of 2018.

Plus, in coronavirus news: South Africa has stopped its plans to use the vaccine made by AstraZeneca, Facebook and YouTube crack down on virus misinformation by banning a viral video and Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces criticism for warning U.K. residents not to book their summer vacations abroad.

We cover all those stories and more on the global edition of the News Roundup.

PBS’ Amna Nawaz hosts this News Roundup.

