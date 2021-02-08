The Screen Actors Guild is the latest to roll out its list of awards-season nominees. And the cast ofDa 5 Bloods,including Delroy Lindo, is one of them. Lindo plays Paul, a Trump-loving veteran, directed by Spike Lee. Lindo didn’t receive any personal nominations, from the Golden Globes or the SAG Awards (which, The Hollywood Reporter described as “hard to understand).

The film’s plot follows a group of aging Vietnam vets who return to the country in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader, as well as the treasure they buried while serving there.

Lindo was born in London and moved to America, by way of Canada, when he was in his teens. He first worked with Spike Lee in the ’90s. But his latest partnership with Lee perhaps represents his crowning moment.

He speaks to us about working with Chadwick Boseman in one of his last movies. And he shares with us why he thinks his character Paul would have stayed away from the insurrection at the Capitol.

This post has been updated.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.