Telling West Virginia's Story
Our Relationship To Time: Listener Voice Memos

By NPR/TED Staff
Published February 5, 2021 at 9:35 AM EST
TED Radio Hour: It Takes Time

About the Reflections

This past year has dramatically changed how many of us experience time, upending our expectations of how we pass our hours, days, and months. So, for the first time, we asked you: How has your relationship with time changed? Here are stories from our listeners — some who have become numb by the experience of the past year, and others who reflect on their loved ones, new found hobbies, and entering life's next chapter.

NPR/TED Staff
