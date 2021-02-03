New York Town Backs Down On Fight Against Toilet Gardens

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The First Amendment is in the toilet or, rather, it protects Hank Robar, who placed several toilets filled with flowers on his property in Potsdam, N.Y. His toilet gardens started as a protest years ago, and he now calls it art. Last year, the village ordered him to remove it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HANK ROBAR: I hired a lawyer, and I figured I'd let the law takes its own way.

INSKEEP: WWNY reports the case went to federal court, and the village backed down. So Robar is free for now to keep his property full of flushers. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.