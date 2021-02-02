© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Charleston Street Named ‘Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue'

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published February 2, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST
Cassie 2.jpg
City of Charleston
Patrolman Cassie Johnson

At Monday’s meeting, the Charleston City Council voted to honorarily name Garrison Avenue as “Patrolman Cassie Johnson Avenue.”

On December 1, 2020, Johnson was shot in the line of duty on Garrison Avenue on the city’s West Side. She died less than a week later from her injuries.

“Patrolman Cassie Johnson was an exemplary public servant who had a passion for the citizens that she served,” said Chief Tyke Hunt. “This honorary street naming will act as a constant reminder of her bravery, courage and determination to serve the City of Charleston.”

The Charleston Police Department’s D-shift, the shift Johnson worked on, entered the petition for the honorary street-naming.

Members of law enforcement agencies from all over West Virginia and numerous other states attended Johnson’s funeral at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center last year.

Johnson was an animal lover and the council also voted to name a new city dog park in honor of Johnson’s labrador retriever Emma.

GovernmentCity of CharlestonOfficer Cassie JohnsonCharleston Police Department
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
Related Content