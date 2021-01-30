Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the big ad that we do get to see at next weekend's big game? Tom Papa.

TOM PAPA: Filling the Budweiser gap, Taco Bell announces the new Dalmatian chimichanga.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Jessi Klein.

JESSI KLEIN: Well, I am hoping that it's an ad for the store where Jen Psaki buys all her very cool, chunky necklaces so that I know where to buy them.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Yassir Lester.

YASSIR LESTER: It's Tom Cruise as the new spokesman for the Calm app.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Tom Papa, Jessi Klein and Yassir Lester. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. Thanks for getting through another week with us. We will do it again next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.