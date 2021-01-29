© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Snowy Owl Seen In Central Park For First Time Since 1890

Published January 29, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. It's a bird. It's a plane. OK, actually, it's just a bird. A snowy owl, though, to be precise. The white-winged raptor paid a special visit to Central Park on Wednesday. It was 1890 the last time a snowy owl was spotted in the park. Flocks of New Yorkers descended to snap photos of the rare bird. Crows and hawk harassed the owl. And as the hawk swooped down, the owl was heard to screech - hey, I'm flying here. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

