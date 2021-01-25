© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Life And Work Of Ida B. Wells

WAMU 88.5 | By Kathryn Fink
Published January 25, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST
The mural, titled "Our Story: Portraits of Change," of civil rights and journalism icon Ida B. Wells was designed by artist Helen Marshall and is displayed at Union Station in Washington, D.C.
The mural, titled "Our Story: Portraits of Change," of civil rights and journalism icon Ida B. Wells was designed by artist Helen Marshall and is displayed at Union Station in Washington, D.C.

Ida B. Wells was a pioneering Black journalist. While she’s been remembered as a dedicated reporter and fierce advocate for change in the United States, a new generation of activists and journalists have also embraced her story. In 2020, Ida B. Wells-Barnett was awarded a posthumous Pulitzer Prize.

Find a copy of Southern Horrors, by Ida B. Wells-Barnett here.

Her contributions touched nearly every facet of American life: from investigative journalism to education, to entrepreneurship to civil rights.

Now, her great-grandaughter, author and educator Michelle Duster, has published a biography about her great-grandmother’s life and accomplishments.

What does Ida B. Wells-Barnett’s legacy mean to the nation? And what does it mean for Duster? We talk to her and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones about those questions and more.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Kathryn Fink
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now