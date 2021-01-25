© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Breaking Down President Biden&#8217;s Proposed Immigration Law Overhaul

WAMU 88.5 | By James Morrison
Published January 25, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST
Work is done on a new border wall being constructed in Jacumba, California.
Work is done on a new border wall being constructed in Jacumba, California.

During his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed several executive orders related to immigration, including stopping construction on the southern border wall and protecting the recipients of the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program. He’s also paused most deportations for 100 days. 

But now, the politics begin.  

President Biden also sent an ambitious piece of immigration legislation to Congress. It includes a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants without legal status to be in the U.S. Later this week, Biden also reportedly plans to sign more executive orders related to immigration, including one that will create a task force to reunite families that were separated during the Trump administration. 

With Democrats in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, could passing comprehensive immigration reform be possible?  

We’re breaking down President Biden’s proposed immigration law overhaul.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

James Morrison
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now