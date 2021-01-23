Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

* Now, panel, what'll be the big surprise executive order from Joe Biden? Josh Gondelman.

JOSH GONDELMAN: A compromise with Republicans deregulating the use of malarkey in national parks and wildlife refuges.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: Helen Hong.

HELEN HONG: Trying to prevent upstaging, he's going to ban mittens at all future White House events.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: In a pointed rebuke to the former president, Biden will ban the playing of Laura Branigan's "Gloria" at White House events and replace it with Laura Branigan's "Self Control," which, as everyone knows, is a better song.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

CHIOKE I'ANSON: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Chioke I'Anson, for joining us this week. Thanks also to Helen Hong, Mo Rocca and Josh Gondelman. Thanks to all of you for listening. Things are going to be smooth sailing from here on out. You can pat yourself on the back. Really, I said so. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

