Telling West Virginia's Story
Man's Best Friend: Patient Dog Waits Days Outside Turkish Hospital For Owner

Published January 22, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A dog in Turkey earned the title of man's best friend. Boncuk had an owner who went to the hospital. No dogs were allowed inside, but the dog spent days waiting outside. The little white dog with a red collar sat and paced in front of the hospital for six days. The owner's daughter brought her home, but Boncuk kept coming back. At last, the owner was discharged and reunited with his dog and said he'd missed her, too. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

