Knife Wielding Squirrel Shocks Toronto Woman

Published January 22, 2021 at 6:54 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Andrea Diamond of Toronto is used to having squirrels in her backyard, but she did a double take recently when she saw one holding something blue. She looked closer. The squirrel was twirling a paring knife in its front paws. Eventually, it ran away unhurt, and she noticed it had also gotten into some hand sanitizer she'd left out. They're trying to be COVID conscientious, I guess, she said. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

