Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow On Biden, Trump And The Next Four Years

The inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States will bring a lot of change in Washington, D.C. Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan has some ideas about how the former vice president and Congress should spend Biden’s first few weeks in office.

“We have a situation where this president incited riots, incited people to basically attack our United States Capitol. We have at least one police officer who lost his life. We’ve had four others who lost their lives as well. And this is very serious,” said Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow in a recent interview with NPR.

Stabenow is one of several senators publicly calling for former President Donald Trump’s conviction in the Senate trial following his impeachment in the House for “willful incitement of insurrection.”

The Michigan senator is also urging the Biden administration to focus its homeland security efforts on domestic terrorism.

What does she want the Biden administration to prioritize? And what does she think will happen at Trump’s Senate impeachment trial?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.