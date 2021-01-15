© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What It&#8217;s Like In Washington D.C. After A Deadly Insurrection And Before The Biden Inauguratio

WAMU 88.5 | By Avery Kleinman
Published January 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST
A preservationist cleans the frame around a painting inside the US Capitol Rotunda after a insurrectionist mob breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.
A preservationist cleans the frame around a painting inside the US Capitol Rotunda after a insurrectionist mob breached the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Following incitement from the president of the United States, a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress began the election certification process on Jan. 6. Five people died as a numerous arrests have been made.

Now, about 20,000 National Guard members are expected to remain in Washington, D.C. in an effort to prevent more violence during the week of the Biden-Harris inauguration.

The city is far more than merely the seat of our federal government. D.C. is home to about 700,000 people, and many essential workers also commute into the city from Maryland and Virginia.

Find our conversation about statehood for D.C. here. 

From a DCist piece on how residents have been coping over the past few weeks:

Some residents have rescheduled medical appointments or switched up their bike and run routes to steer clear of downtown D.C. or the Capitol complex. Others say they are avoiding speaking Spanish in public or buying items like baseball bats for personal protection. Some are making plans to leave the city for inauguration. And many have feelings of anger, sadness, and heightened anticipation for the near future.

How has the insurrection affected the residents of D.C.? And what do we know about safety measures in place for other potential violent actions in state capitals?

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Avery Kleinman
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now