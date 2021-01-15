State Officials Say Number of New COVID-19 Vaccines Now Uncertain

Gov. Jim Justice said he’s getting conflicting information from the federal officials on upcoming shipments of COVID-19 vaccines. He had requested extra doses, and thought the federal government would double the state’s allocation.

“We were told point blank we were going to get 60,00 doses next week. Now I’m hearing that maybe the additional 25,000 — they don’t have it,” Justice said at a virtual press briefing on Friday. “But what I’m telling you is that may very well change in two hours. That's what’s happening.”

Members of the press corps referenced reporting from The Washington Post that the federal government had exhausted its reserve of COVID-19 vaccine doses intended for second injections.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced Tuesday that the feds would push out more doses to states.

Justice didn’t hint that the news would slow down the state’s distribution of the vaccine. He said his strategy remains the same: leave no vaccine sitting on a shelf.

West Virginia has administered 124,325 initial doses, according to state data. Justice said West Virginia received 3,500 just this week and that most have been put in people’s arms.