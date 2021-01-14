© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill Proposes Dolly Parton Statue On Tenn. Capitol Grounds

Published January 14, 2021 at 5:45 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A statue of Dolly Parton could end up on the grounds of the Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. State Representative John Mark Windle introduced the bill in the legislature yesterday. He said Dolly is the perfect example of the, quote, "kind, compassionate nature of Tennesseans." Yes, all her music. But Dolly has also been a champion for children's literacy. And she donated a million dollars toward the development of a COVID vaccine. Maybe the statue comes with a set of rhinestone-bedazzled angel wings. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now