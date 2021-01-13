The Second Impeachment Of Donald Trump

At a rally, President Donald Trump charged a mob of his supporters to storm the Capitol Building where Congress was certifying electoral votes from the 2020 election in which he was defeated. Hundreds of them did.

Now, the House of Representatives has impeached the 45th president a second time, saying his rhetoric “incited an insurrection.”

A significant, if small, number of House Republicans joined Democrats in their vote to impeach the president.

The move comes after the House called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president via a process involving his cabinet. The vice president declined to do so.

Some Republicans suggested they think it’s better for Congress to wait for Trump’s term to conclude, and most of them voted against the impeachment effort. Democrats claim that a second impeachment is about much more than just symbolism.

What are the consequences for President Trump as he faces a second impeachment? Is there any chance the Senate will vote to convict him days before his term ends?

