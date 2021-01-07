The News Roundup – International

World leaders said they were surprised and disappointed by the news of pro-Donald Trump insurrectionists storming the Capitol building in Washington D.C. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the events “terribly distressing.” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted a video of himself saying that “France stands strongly, fervently and resolutely with the American people.”

Iran resumed enriching its supply of uranium to 20 percent purity, marking the most significant breach of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which it signed with the international community in 2015. While the United States pulled out of the deal in 2018, the new enrichment levels are expected to escalate tensions with the U.S..

After years of speculation, negotiating, planning and a few prime ministers, the United Kingdom completed Brexit, its move out of the European Union. But the move has brought with it some predictable consequences for consumers both on the continent and in the British Isles.

