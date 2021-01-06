© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Georgia Senate Runoff Results: Warnock Wins, Ossoff Leads Perdue. Plus, An Update From The White Hou

WAMU 88.5 | By Rupert Allman
Published January 6, 2021 at 9:14 AM EST
Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, has won his Senate race against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler. We're bringing you more Georgia election results as we know them.
Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, has won his Senate race against incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler. We're bringing you more Georgia election results as we know them.

We have some results from the pair of Georgia runoff elections. Georgians will send Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, to the U.S. Senate. Rev. Warnock, the pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, beat incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler.

— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) January 6, 2021

Democrat Jon Ossoff, a documentary filmmaker, leads David Perdue, his Republican opponent, by about 16,000 votes. Ossoff has declared victory, but as of this post, The Associated Press has not called the race.

These races had national implications. If Ossoff wins, Democrats will control the Senate and make Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell the Minority Leader. President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda suddenly has much more potential.

And we’re also checking in at the White House with Vice President Mike Pence. Pence is reported to have told President Donald Trump that as the vice president, he does not have to power to block the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the presidential election, according to The New York Times. President Trump insisted that Pence could change electoral votes submitted to Congress by the states, but the Timesalso reports that “there is nothing in the Constitution or the law that explicitly gives a vice president that power.”

Through a statement released by their campaign, the president also denied the Times’ report, calling it “fake news,” and saying the president and vice president agree that Pence could overturn the results, which again, is false.

We talk about both these stories and get your thoughts.

We’re continuing to cover the Georgia election results through next week. Here’s how to get in touch to share your thoughts, especially if you’re in the Peach State. 

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.

Rupert Allman
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now