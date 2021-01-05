County Health Department Investigating Greenbrier Resort Over Covid Concerns at New Year's Party

Health officials for Greenbrier County are investigating a local resort, owned by Gov. Jim Justice, following a large gathering that occurred New Year’s Eve.

A video from the party at The Greenbrier Resort shows a large crowd of people clustered near one another, some not wearing masks -- violating the governor’s own executive order for face coverings. A Democratic state senator for Ohio County posted the video on Twitter. He told the Charleston Gazette-Mail he was not at the party.

Officials from the Greenbrier County Health Department said they have spoken about the issue with representatives from the resort.

Resort managers have addressed concerns from health officials, according to a press release from the health department. The department did not specify how, and it’s unclear whether the investigation is still ongoing. The press release concluded that “Unfortunately, during a pandemic, everyone understands the inherent risk in attending public events and must take personal responsibility for their choices.”

Representatives of The Greenbrier did not immediately respond to a request for comment by West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

