LaGrange County, Indiana, Repeals Anti-Hippie Law

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. LaGrange County, Ind., repealed its anti-hippie law. It regulated gatherings of 500 or more people lasting longer than 12 hours. The law was passed in 1971, soon after the Woodstock concert in New York. LaGrange did not want to host the next one. The AP reports the Indiana community is now getting rid of outdated laws. But this story leaves one question of historical interest - was anybody planning a second Woodstock in my home state? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.