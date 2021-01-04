Dollars And Sense: How To Make The Most Of The Second Coronavirus Stimulus Package

After months of Congressional back-and-forth, qualified Americans are slowly receiving a second round of stimulus checks. Those receiving a check will get $600 individually, $1,200 for couples. The COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress also includes $300 a week for federal unemployment insurance and more.

The stimulus package was badly needed. Some 19 million people are currently utilizing unemployment insurance as COVID-19 cases reach all-time highs and America passed the 350,000 COVID-related deaths threshold.

How can individual Americans make the best use of a second stimulus check and federal unemployment assistance? We answer your questions and tell you what you need to know.

