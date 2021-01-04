Dissecting The Data Of The American Political Landscape

It’s going to be a big week here in Washington, D.C. On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence will preside over a session of Congress that will address a narrow question laid out in the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act of 1887.

Are the electoral votes received by Congress the ones cast by electors the states appointed?

At least that’s the plan. Only the president and his supporters see it as their last chance for an election do-over. But, let’s be clear. The election is over. Joe Biden is the president-elect. And two months on, we now have enough definitive data to tell us just how far the political landscape has been redrawn.

What does the United States look like? And how will those identities determine the future of politics in America?

