Members Of The Band Kiss Urge Eveyone To Mask Up

Good morning. I'm David Greene. If anyone knows about face coverings, it is the band Kiss. Last year, I reported the group was on its final year-long tour. Well, the End of the Road Tour is not over yet. Singer Gene Simmons posted a photo of the band en route to Dubai for a livestream concert - not in their usual devilish face paint. They were wearing more normal masks. Simmons reminded everyone to mask up as a courtesy and because it looks cool. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.