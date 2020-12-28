© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vinod Bajaj Walked Around The World Without Leaving Ireland

Published December 28, 2020 at 6:14 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Vinod Bajaj never thought he'd walk around the world. And technically, he never left the city of Limerick in Ireland. The Irish Sun reports he started walking around town to lose weight. When the government said, because of COVID, stay within three miles of your home, he obeyed. He'd go 30 miles a day. And now, four years after taking up walking, his miles add up to the circumference of the planet. He doesn't plan to stop. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now